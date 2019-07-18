Serbian interior ministry says Lufthansa bomb threat was fake

Authorities at Nikola Tesla Airport respond to a possible bomb threat to a Lufthansa Airbus A320neo plane in Belgrade, Serbia July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

BELGRADE (Reuters) - The Serbian interior ministry said a bomb threat which prompted the evacuation of a Lufthansa plane bound for Frankfurt on Thursday morning was fake.

Serbian state TV reported that 130 passengers and five crew members had been evacuated after boarding the 6.15 a.m. (0415 GMT) HL 1411 flight, and the plane was taken off the runway. Special police units were deployed to search the plane.

An interior ministry spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the bomb threat was found to be false after checks on board the plane.

“This morning at 6 a.m. an unknown person called and reported there was a bomb on the plane bound for Frankfurt,” a ministry statement had said earlier in the day.

A Lufthansa spokesman confirmed the plane was being checked by authorities.