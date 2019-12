BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank bought an unspecified amount of euros on local interbank market on Thursday to absorb appreciation pressures on the dinar currency, dealers said.

The bank, which so far this week purchased 115 million euros ($127.47 million), intervened as the dinar traded at 117.5 against the common currency. After the currency intervention, the dinar eased to the rate of 117.56.

($1 = 0.9022 euros)