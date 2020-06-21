World News
June 21, 2020 / 7:31 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Ruling SNS set to win Serbian parliamentary vote, according to projection

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - The ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is set to win Serbia’s parliamentary election on Sunday with 63.4% of votes counted, according to a projection by pollsters Ipsos and CeSID, based on a sample of the partial polling station count.

Socialist Party of Serbia is set to come second with 10.3% of votes, while a centre-right Serbian Patriotic Alliance led by the former water polo player Aleksandar Sapic is projected to come third with 3.9% of the votes.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Edmund Blair

