Serbia's president calls general election for April 26

FILE PHOTO: Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic waits before a meeting of the EU-Western Balkans Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels Belgium February 16, 2020. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday called a general election for April 26, a vote seen as important for his Serbian Progressive Party to cement its hold on power.

“I wish a lot of success to all participants and a democratic atmosphere on election day,” Vucic said after signing the decree in his office in Belgrade.

Most opposition parties have decided to boycott the vote, accusing Vucic and his coalition of autocracy, stifling media freedoms, attacks on opposition activists, corruption and ties to organized crime.

Vucic and his backers, who had an overwhelming majority in the outgoing 250-seat parliament, have vehemently denied these accusations.