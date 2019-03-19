Russia's Gazprom held talks with Serbia over gas pipeline

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas group Gazprom at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russia’s Gazprom, Alexey Miller, has held talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic over the construction of a gas pipeline in the Balkan country, Gazprom said on Tuesday.

The gas pipeline would run from the border with Bulgaria to the border with Hungary, the statement said.

Gazprom has built the first line of the TurkStream pipeline to Turkey for local gas consumption and is considering various ways to extend the second part of TurkStream to Europe.