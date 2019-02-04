IMF praises Serbian growth, supports bid to sell bank

BELGRADE (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund praised Serbia’s strong economic performance in 2018 and said on Monday it agreed with government plans to privatize a major bank and a loss-making petrochemical plant.

Serbia’s estimated 4.4 percent growth in 2018 “was the fastest for over a decade,” said the lender, which is working on a 30-month program to monitor the economy and offer advice.

According to a flash estimate last week, Serbia’s economy grew 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018. Its gross domestic product is forecast to grow 3.5 percent in 2019 as low base effects from 2017 and 2018 wane.

“The general government posted a fiscal surplus of 0.6 percent of GDP in 2018 .... and public debt declined to about 54 percent of GDP,” read the statement from an IMF mission visiting Serbia.

Last October, the European Union candidate country and the IMF agreed a 2019 fiscal deficit target of 0.5 percent of GDP.

The IMF mission also said it supported government efforts to privatize state-owned Komercijalna Banka bank, as well as its bid to dispose of the loss-making HIP Petrohemija chemical plant.

Last February, Serbia ended a previous three-year, 1.2 billion-euro ($1.41 billion) loan agreement with the IMF, as part of which the Balkan country cut public-sector wages and pensions to reduce its deficit and debt. It did not draw on any of the funds.

The IMF is now monitoring the economy as part of a 30-month non-financial Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI) arrangement.

Serbia is hoping that the PCI - tailored for countries that do not require the IMF’s direct financial backing - will attract more investors.