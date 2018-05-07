FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Serbia's finance minister resigns: Serbian daily Blic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia’s Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic submitted a letter of resignation on Monday citing personal reasons, Serbian daily Blic reported on its web site citing unnamed sources.

Vujovic wrote to Prime Minister Ana Brnabic detailing his reasons for leaving, the paper said, adding that it would publish the letter in its print edition on Tuesday.

Brnabic is expected to tell parliament on Tuesday about the resignation, N1 television reported.

An International Monetary Fund mission arrived in Belgrade on Monday to start talks on a new support program for the Balkan country to pursue reforms to boost growth.

A former World Bank economist in Ukraine and at its headquarters in Washington, Vujovic was appointed finance minister in 2014 and has been involved in final negotiations on the 3-year loan deal with the Fund.

There was no immediate government comment on the resignation reports.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

