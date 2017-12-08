FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbian president says Serbia does not plan to join NATO: TASS
December 8, 2017 / 12:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Serbian president says Serbia does not plan to join NATO: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Serbia has embarked on a pro-European course but it has no plans to join the NATO defence alliance, the TASS news agency on Friday cited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic as saying in an interview.

“Nine days ago I was in Brussels, at the NATO headquarters, and in front of the 29 leaders of the NATO member states I declared that Serbia has no aspiration to joint NATO,” Vucic, who plans to visit Moscow soon, told TASS.

“Serbia will preserve its military neutrality, this was and will be Serbia’s policy.”

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

