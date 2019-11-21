World News
November 21, 2019 / 10:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin confident in Serbia relations despite video of spy cash exchange

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits before a welcoming ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said it was confident nothing could harm relations between Russia and Serbia, despite Serbian President Alexander Vucic opening an investigation into a video purportedly showing a Russian intelligence officer handing over money to a Serbian man.

“Relations with Serbia are a partnership, of a brotherly character. Nothing can influence that,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

