Putin accuses Kosovo of stirring tensions by setting up its own army

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic after awarding him with a medal in Belgrade, Serbia, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused authorities in Kosovo of taking a series of provocative steps, including deciding to set up its own army, a move he said had ratcheted up tensions with Serbia and could destabilize the region.

Putin was speaking at a news conference in Belgrade after holding talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Putin said he thought Kosovo’s decision to set up an army was illegal.