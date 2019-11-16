Serbia's Vucic admitted to hospital with heart problems

FILE PHOTO: Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic talks at a news conference during trilateral meeting in Ohrid, North Macedonia November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has been admitted to a hospital after experiencing heart problems, his office said on Saturday.

A government official who spoke on condition of anonymity told Reuters on Saturday: “The president is stable now.”

Vucic, 49, was admitted to a military hospital in Belgrade due to cardiovascular problems on Friday, a statement from his office said.

A former ultra-nationalist who turned towards the European Union, Vucic became prime minister in 2014 and was elected president in 2017.

Although the presidential role is ceremonial he retains political control as head of the Serbian Progressive Party, which has been in power since 2012.