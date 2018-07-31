Seritage Growth Properties secures $2.0 billion financing from Berkshire Hathaway

(Reuters) - Real-estate developer Seritage Growth Properties (SRG.N) said on Tuesday it has entered into a $2.0 billion term loan facility with Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance Company of Nebraska, a unit of The Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group (BRKa.N).

A term loan facility is a financial assistance program offered by a lending institution to help a company that requires operating capital, that has to be repaid within a time limit.

The financing would help Seritage boost its role as a retail and mixed-use developer across the country.

The facility matures on July 31, 2023 and bears interest at a fixed annual rate of 7 percent.

Seritage used a portion of the proceeds from the Initial Funding to fully repay its outstanding mortgage loan and unsecured term loan.