FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UK water utility Severn Trent to sell U.S. unit for $62 million
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 3, 2017 / 6:45 AM / a month ago

UK water utility Severn Trent to sell U.S. unit for $62 million

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British water utility Severn Trent Plc on Monday said it would sell its North American unit for $62 million to focus on its core UK business.

The company, which supplies water across the UK's Midlands, said the unit would be sold to private equity firms PPC enterprises LLC and Alston Capital Partners LLC.

The unit would be reported as a discontinued operation in the company's half-year results, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.