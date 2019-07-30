U.S. buy-now-pay-later lender Sezzle soars on ASX debut

(Reuters) - Australia-listed shares of Sezzle Inc (SZL.AX), a U.S. buy-now-pay-later lender, debuted at more than twice their IPO price on Tuesday as it looks to cash in on Australian investors’ familiarity with the sector.

The Minneapolis-based company opened at A$2.50 and was trading at A$2.20 per CHESS Depositary Interest, as of 0234 GMT, compared with an IPO price of A$1.22 a share.

Sezzle, which launched in 2017 and is yet to post a profit, hopes to use the A$43.6 million it raised from the initial public offering to fund growth in North America, according to its prospectus.

Sezzle’s Australia listing comes at a time when its larger local peer Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (APT.AX) has been ordered to conduct an external audit by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre over anti-money-laundering laws. [nL4N23J50Z]

Despite the heightened regulatory attention in Australia, the buy-now-pay-later space is dotted with existing players such as Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX), FlexiGroup (FXL.AX) and Splitit Ltd (SPT.AX).

The broader market traded 0.4% firmer.

Afterpay’s climb from a A$1 per share listing in 2016 to Monday’s close of A$27.18, with the Australian company sitting at a market value of nearly A$7 billion ($4.83 billion), reflects investor confidence.

Sezzle, which only operates in the United States and Canada, said expansion plans are dependent on its performances in these two markets.

Buy-now-pay-later companies offer customers an alternative form of credit by letting them buy products in installments, especially to a burgeoning population of millennials worldwide, but this form of lending lacks the rigorous oversight that more orthodox forms of lending face.

($1 = 1.4480 Australian dollars)