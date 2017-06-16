FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Orange says SFR lawsuit over fiber optics network coverage dismissed
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 16, 2017 / 6:50 PM / 2 months ago

Orange says SFR lawsuit over fiber optics network coverage dismissed

1 Min Read

The logo of French telecom operator Orange is seen on the facade of the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, September 30, 2016.Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecom operator Orange said on Friday that rival telecom group SFR had lost a lawsuit against it over fiber optic network coverage, confirming a report on the website of newspaper Le Parisien.

Le Parisien reported that SFR was seeking more than 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion) in damages over access to infrastructure for network coverage. Instead, the court ruled that SFR must pay 300,000 euros to cover the trial costs, Le Parisien said.

A spokesman for Orange confirmed Le Parisien story.

SFR declined to comment. The court could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Ingrid Melander. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.