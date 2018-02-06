FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 2:30 AM / in an hour

Singapore, Malaysia to set up stock market trading link by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore and Malaysia will set up a stock market trading link between Bursa Malaysia (BMYS.KL) and the Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI) by the end of this year, regulators from both countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

    “The trading link will allow investors to trade and settle shares listed on each other’s stock market in a more convenient and cost efficient manner,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Securities Commission Malaysia said.

    Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan

