Singapore, Malaysia to set up stock market trading link by year-end

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore and Malaysia will set up a stock market trading link between Bursa Malaysia (BMYS.KL) and the Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI) by the end of this year, regulators from both countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

“The trading link will allow investors to trade and settle shares listed on each other’s stock market in a more convenient and cost efficient manner,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Securities Commission Malaysia said.