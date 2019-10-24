Singapore Exchange quarterly profit at multi-year high on cross-asset push

FILE PHOTO: An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI) reported a 25.4% jump in quarterly net profit on Thursday, which the bourse says is its best in more than 10 years, helped by a push to increase trade across multiple asset classes.

SGX’s profit posted profit of S$114.2 million ($83.78 million) for its finiancial first quarter ending in September, up from S$91.1 million a year earlier. Operating revenue rose nearly 19% to S$247.6 million.