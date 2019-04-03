France's Total signs 10-year LNG deal with China's Guanghui

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - France’s Total said on Wednesday it has signed a 10-year sales and purchase deal with China’s independent gas company Guanghui for annual supply of 0.7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The super-chilled fuel will be sourced from the French company’s global portfolio and supplied into Guanghui’s regasification terminal in Qidong in East China, Total said in a press release.
Total didn’t say when the supply will commence.
In a separate statement, the Chinese firm said the new gas purchases will serve a growing gas market in Jiangsu province, where demand for the cleaner-burning fuel is forecast to reach 35 billion cubic meters in 2020.
The deal was signed between Total and Guanghui International Gas Trading Co Ltd, a unit of Guanghui Energy.
Guanghui’s receiving terminal will eventually have annual handling capacity of 3 million tonnes, the firm said, without giving a timeline.
Guanghui started operating a 600,000 tonne-per-year receiving terminal in Qidong in mid-2017.
Reporting by Meng Meng and David Stanway in SHANGHAI; Writing by Chen Aizhu in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue and Emelia Sithole-Matarise