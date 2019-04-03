France's Total signs 10-year LNG deal with China's Guanghui

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil giant Total is pictured at a petrol station in Latresne near Bordeaux, France, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - France’s Total said on Wednesday it has signed a 10-year sales and purchase deal with China’s independent gas company Guanghui for annual supply of 0.7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The super-chilled fuel will be sourced from the French company’s global portfolio and supplied into Guanghui’s regasification terminal in Qidong in East China, Total said in a press release.

Total didn’t say when the supply will commence.

In a separate statement, the Chinese firm said the new gas purchases will serve a growing gas market in Jiangsu province, where demand for the cleaner-burning fuel is forecast to reach 35 billion cubic meters in 2020.

The deal was signed between Total and Guanghui International Gas Trading Co Ltd, a unit of Guanghui Energy.

Guanghui’s receiving terminal will eventually have annual handling capacity of 3 million tonnes, the firm said, without giving a timeline.

Guanghui started operating a 600,000 tonne-per-year receiving terminal in Qidong in mid-2017.