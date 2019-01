SNOC awards Eni three onshore exploration concessions

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

DUBAI (Reuters) - Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) awarded Italy’s Eni concessions in three areas, Eni said in a statement on Sunday.

“Concession Area A and C cover respectively an area of 437 square kilometers (169 square miles) and 1,184 square kilometers. Eni will act as operator with 75 percent participating interest, with SNOC as partner with a 25 percent stake,” the statement said.

“Concession Area B covers an area of 264 square kilometers. SNOC will act as operator with 50 percent participating interest, with Eni holding a 50 percent stake,” it added.