Sharp signs licensing deal with Daimler after winning patent lawsuit

A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp 6753.T said on Wednesday it has signed a licensing agreement with Daimler DAIGn.DE as it settled a patent infringement lawsuit against the German automaker over in-vehicle mobile communications technology.

The Japanese electronics firm won the patent dispute in a ruling last month by a German court that allowed Sharp to enforce a sales ban against Daimler under certain conditions.