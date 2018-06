TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp (6753.T) on Friday canceled plans to issue up to $2 billion in new shares, saying trade friction between the United States and China has increased volatility in the stock market.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The company announced the plan only a week ago, saying it would use the funds to buy back shares and invest in research and development.

Shares in Sharp were untraded with a glut of buy orders on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.