Sharp marks long-awaited OLED foray with smartphone launch

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sharp Corp said on Wednesday its first OLED smartphone would go on sale later this year in Japan, marking its long-awaited entry into the market for the advanced panels as it seeks to catch up with Samsung Electronics.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The Japanese company aims to also sell its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens to other smartphone makers although it has not reached any deals yet, a spokeswoman said.

Sharp, a main supplier of liquid crystal display (LCD) screens for Apple Inc’s iPhones, has been slow to shift the thinner, more flexible OLED screens because of high production costs, company executives have said.