January 14, 2019 / 1:16 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Shaw Communications quarterly profit jumps 68.5 percent

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Shaw logo is pictured on their Barlow Trail building, home to the annual Shaw AGM, in Calgary, Alberta January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

(Reuters) - Canada’s Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO) said on Monday its quarterly profit surged 68.5 percent as more subscribers signed up for the telecom company’s wireless services.

Net income rose to C$187 million ($140.9 million) or 36 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from C$111 million, or 23 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company’s revenue rose to C$1.36 billion from C$1.25 billion.

Reporting By Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

