Shaw Communications quarterly profit jumps 68.5 percent

(Reuters) - Canada’s Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO) said on Monday its quarterly profit surged 68.5 percent as more subscribers signed up for the telecom company’s wireless services.
Net income rose to C$187 million ($140.9 million) or 36 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from C$111 million, or 23 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
The Calgary-based company’s revenue rose to C$1.36 billion from C$1.25 billion.
