Shaw Communications reports profit on subscriber growth

FILE PHOTO: The Shaw Communications sign is seen on their office building in Calgary, Alberta May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canada’s Shaw Communications Inc reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the telecom services provider added more customers.

The Calgary-based company said it added 65,000 postpaid subscribers to its core wireless business during the reported quarter.

Shaw Communications has been investing heavily on developing next generation 5G network to attract more subscribers as it faces stiff competition from Telus Corp, Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc’s Bell Canada.

Last quarter, Shaw Communications launched high-speed wireless spectrum in Calgary.

The company said net income came in at C$155 million ($116.63 million), or 30 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28 compared with a loss of C$175 million, or 35 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier bit.ly/2D6uvyz.

Excluding items, the company earned 30 Canadian cents per share, against the average analysts’ estimate of 30 Canadian cents.

Revenue fell to C$1.32 billion from C$1.33 billion.