EU investigators to investigate Apple's bid for Shazam

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Monday an investigation into iPhone maker Apple’s bid for British music discovery app Shazam, concerned that the deal may hurt competition.

FILE PHOTO - An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

“Our investigation aims to ensure that music fans will continue to enjoy attractive music streaming offers and won’t face less choice as a result of this proposed merger,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The European Commission set a Sept. 4 deadline for its decision.