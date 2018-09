(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has completed the acquisition of music discovery app Shazam, it said on Monday, weeks after the European Union approved the deal.

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of the Shazam application on a mobile phone December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

The deal, announced in December last year, is expected to help the iPhone maker better compete with Spotify (SPOT.N), the industry leader in music streaming services.