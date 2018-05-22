FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Shell shareholders adopt CEO pay by 75 percent majority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) shareholders on Tuesday approved the 2017 management remuneration, including Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden’s 8.9 million euro ($10.51 million) package, by a majority of 75 percent.

FILE PHOTO: Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell company, speaks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The 2016 remuneration resolution won the support of more than 92 percent of shareholders.

    Board member Gerard Kleisteree, who heads Shell’s remuneration committee, said the lower support was due in part to an accident in Pakistan last year where more than 200 people were killed in an explosion of a tanker operated by a Shell sub-contractor.

    Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens

