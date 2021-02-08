Shell enters supply deal with Amazon to provide renewable energy

FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

(Reuters) - A unit of oil major Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it has agreed to supply Amazon.com Inc with renewable energy, which will help the U.S. online retailer power its business completely using clean energy by 2025, five years before its target.

Shell Energy Europe BV said it will provide the renewable energy from a subsidy-free offshore wind farm constructed off the coast of the Netherlands. (go.shell.com/2MCUTbA)