Shell, PetroChina jv to go ahead with big gas development in Australia
#Commodities
December 1, 2017 / 12:37 AM / in 33 minutes

Shell, PetroChina jv to go ahead with big gas development in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina have agreed to go ahead with a long awaited gas development in Australia, after signing a 27-year deal to supply Shell’s Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas project.

FILE PHOTO - Staff members work at the booth of Royal Dutch Shell at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The deal will bring to market about 5 trillion cubic feet of gas held by Shell and PetroChina’s Arrow Energy in the state of Queensland, the company said.

“Collaboration will accelerate first gas production to approximately 2020, bringing an additional 240 petajoules per year ... of gas to the Queensland market at peak production,” Arrow Energy CEO Qian Mingyang said in a statement.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
