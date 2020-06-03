Shell looks to raise $2 billion from sale of stake in Queensland LNG facilities

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is looking to looking to raise more than $2 billion from the sale of a 26.25% stake in the common facilities at its Queensland Curtis LNG plant in Australia, according to a sale flyer seen by Reuters.
The sale, being run by Rothschild & Co, is described as a “multi-billion-dollar investment opportunity” is due to be completed in 2020, the document showed.
Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez