Business News
June 3, 2020

Shell looks to raise $2 billion from sale of stake in Queensland LNG facilities

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok, north-west of Tver, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is looking to looking to raise more than $2 billion from the sale of a 26.25% stake in the common facilities at its Queensland Curtis LNG plant in Australia, according to a sale flyer seen by Reuters.

The sale, being run by Rothschild & Co, is described as a “multi-billion-dollar investment opportunity” is due to be completed in 2020, the document showed.

Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

