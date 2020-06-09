Shell looks to Brazil solar power sales from farms due online in 2023

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC is ready to start negotiating with potential clients the sale of future solar power on Brazil’s free energy market from its first solar farms that are due to start operating in 2023, Shell’s Solar Business Development Manager, Latin America Maria Gabriela da Rocha said.

In an interview on Monday, Rocha said the start-up date would depend on the negotiations and was part of Shell’s strategy to move into renewable energy betting on industries’ increasingly wanting to sign long-term clean energy contracts.