June 11, 2018 / 10:45 PM / in a day

Shell reports small explosion at Carson, California facility: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell on Monday reported a small fire and explosion during maintenance on a tank at its Carson, California distribution facility, according to a filing with the state pollution regulators.

There were no injuries and all employees have been evacuated from the tank farm, according to the company’s filing with the California Emergency Management Agency.

There was about 60,100 barrels of gasoline in the tank when the incident occurred, the filing said. It was unknown whether the fire was out, but no flames were noted.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse

