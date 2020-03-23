Shell lowers 2020 capex, suspends share buyback

FILE PHOTO - A sign is seen at a Shell facility near the Houston Ship Channel in Galena Park, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

(Reuters) - British oil major Shell joined other companies in the sector in lowering capital expenditure for the current year by about $5 billion and suspended the next tranche of its share buyback plan to weather a hit from the recent oil price crash.

The company said it would reduce 2020 cash capital expenditure to $20 billion or below from a planned level of around $25 billion, adding that the initiatives would contribute $8 billion-$9 billion to free cash flow on a pre-tax basis.