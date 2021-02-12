Shell plans show steep curve ahead for carbon offset market

FILE PHOTO: A Shell sign is pictured near Nowshera, Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has set forth plans for nature-based carbon offsets, derived from forestry and soil stewardship projects, which outstrip the entire global market in its current form, as do its carbon capture and storage (CCS) capacity aims.

Graphic: Shell's carbon offset ambition

Graphic: Shell's Carbon Capture ambitions

Graphic: Big Oil's 2019 greenhouse gas emissions Big Oil's 2019 greenhouse gas emissions

Graphic: How small is the voluntary carbon offset market?