Shell plans show steep curve ahead for carbon offset market

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has set forth plans for nature-based carbon offsets, derived from forestry and soil stewardship projects, which outstrip the entire global market in its current form, as do its carbon capture and storage (CCS) capacity aims.
Graphic: Shell's carbon offset ambition
Graphic: Shell's Carbon Capture ambitions
Graphic: Big Oil's 2019 greenhouse gas emissions Big Oil's 2019 greenhouse gas emissions
Graphic: How small is the voluntary carbon offset market?
Reporting by Shadia Nasralla
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.