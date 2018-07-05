FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Shell CEO says setting hard targets for carbon emission would be 'foolhardy'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said it would be “foolhardy” for the oil and gas producer to set hard targets to reduce carbon emissions that could expose it to legal challenges.

FILE PHOTO: Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok, north-west of Tver, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

“It would be somewhat foolhardy to put ourselves in a legal bind by saying these are the targets we will adopt,” van Beurden said at a company event.

“Before we put ourselves at the mercy of a legal challenge, I want to make sure we are doing the right thing first.”

Shell last year set forth non-binding ambitions to halve its carbon emissions by 2050, including from its operations as well as from the burning of fuels by customers.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

