LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden saw his total remuneration in 2017 rise to 8.9 million euros ($11 million) from 8.6 million the previous year.

FILE PHOTO: Ben van Beurden, chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell, speaks during the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Van Beurden became CEO in 2014 when he received 24 million euros mainly because of changes in pension payments and tax calculations as a result of his promotion.

He was paid a total of 5.6 million euros in 2015.