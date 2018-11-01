Commodities
Shell CFO sees cost inflation in oil industry around the world

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl said on Wednesday wages and services costs in the oil and gas industry around the world have started rising following a deep downturn since 2014.

“We are seeing wage inflation and inflation effecting the supply chain and we are actively managing it,” Uhl told reporters in a conference call following the company’s third quarter results.

“It is certainly getting a bit tougher than it was a year or two ago.”

Service costs around the world plunged following the 2014 oil price crash and have been slow to recover despite crude prices surging to four-year high last month.

