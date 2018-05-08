Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 billion

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Shell Gas B.V. unit said on Monday it was selling its entire stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for $3.3 billion.

FILE PHOTO - Showa Shell Sekiyu's logo is seen at its gas station in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Shell signed an underwriting agreement for the sale of its entire stake of 97.6 million shares in Canadian Natural, the company said in a statement.

Last June, Shell had reported a stake of 8 percent in Canadian Natural.

Shell decided to offload the roughly C$4.1 billion ($3.18 billion) stake in Canadian Natural Resources that it acquired as part of a deal to retreat from Canada’s oil sands, people familiar with the situation had told Reuters nearly a year ago.

The deal between the two companies was earlier reported by the Globe and Mail.

The underwriting group includes Goldman Sachs & Co, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities.