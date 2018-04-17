Royal Dutch Shell to resume deep-water exploration off Egypt

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said it will resume deep-water exploration for oil and gas off Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, Executive Vice President Sami Iskander told a news conference on Tuesday.
Egypt is looking to production from recently discovered fields to halt energy imports by 2019.
A petroleum ministry official said last month that new production at Shell’s West Nile Delta field 9B is expected to reach 350-400 million cubic feet per day by 2019.
Separately, production from the first 3 wells in the field is set to begin in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
The field is owned by Egypt’s General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), Malaysia’s Petronas and Shell.
Reporting by Ahmed Ismail, writing by Amina Ismail; editing by Jason Neely