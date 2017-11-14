FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four Gulf of Mexico oil platforms shut after Enchilada fire: Shell
November 14, 2017 / 10:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Four Gulf of Mexico oil platforms shut after Enchilada fire: Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday that production at four oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut in the wake of a Nov. 8 fire at its Enchilada platform.

“Production is shut in at the Shell-operated Enchilada and Salsa platforms, as well as the associated Hess-operated Conger field,” in which Shell has a 37.5 percent share, it said in a statement.

“In addition, Shell safely shut in all production operations at its Auger platform due to downstream constraints caused by this incident.”

Production from Auger flows back to Enchilada for transport to shore.

There was still no timeline for the resumption of normal operations, Shell said.

“Shell is in the process of developing a plan to repair damage caused by an operational incident on its Enchilada platform and safely re-deploying personnel.”

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

