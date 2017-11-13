Shell to repair damaged portions at Enchilada platform, re-deploy personnel

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it was in the process of developing a plan for repairing the damaged parts at its Enchilada platform and re-deploying personnel following its shutdown after a fire last week.

“On Saturday November 11, an assessment team confirmed isolation of the platform from the 30-inch gas export pipeline and no presence of uncontained hydrocarbons,” a Shell spokesperson said.

The company has no timeline to resume normal operations at the platform, Shell added.

On Nov. 8 the oil major had shut down its Enchilada platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico after a fire that caused injuries to two people.

Shell said it did not observe any signs of oil on the water associated with this incident.