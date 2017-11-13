FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell to repair damaged portions at Enchilada platform, re-deploy personnel
November 13, 2017 / 8:13 PM / in an hour

Shell to repair damaged portions at Enchilada platform, re-deploy personnel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it was in the process of developing a plan for repairing the damaged parts at its Enchilada platform and re-deploying personnel following its shutdown after a fire last week.

Staff members work at the booth of Royal Dutch Shell at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

“On Saturday November 11, an assessment team confirmed isolation of the platform from the 30-inch gas export pipeline and no presence of uncontained hydrocarbons,” a Shell spokesperson said.

The company has no timeline to resume normal operations at the platform, Shell added.

On Nov. 8 the oil major had shut down its Enchilada platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico after a fire that caused injuries to two people.

Shell said it did not observe any signs of oil on the water associated with this incident. 

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru, Ron Bousso in London; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

