FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Commodities
January 31, 2018 / 6:11 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Shell makes big deepwater oil discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said its U.S. unit had made one of its biggest oil discoveries in the past decade in the Whale deepwater well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The Whale is operated by Shell and co-owned by U.S. oil giant Chevron Corp.

“Evaluation of the discovery was ongoing, and appraisal drilling is underway to further delineate the discovery and define development options,” Shell Offshore Inc said in a statement without giving figures.

Shell has three Gulf of Mexico deepwater projects under construction -- Appomattox, Kaikias and Coulomb Phase 2. It has added more than one billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) resources in the last decade in the Gulf of Mexico.  

The company said it expected global deepwater production to exceed 900,000 boe per day by 2020, from already established areas.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.