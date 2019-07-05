Shell entered Japan's open electricity market in March: spokeswoman

Staff members work at the booth of Royal Dutch Shell at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell started selling electricity to business customers in Japan in March, relying on its experiences in North America and Europe to expand its market presence, a spokeswoman for its Japan unit said on Friday.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier on Friday that Shell is considering residential electricity sales in the future, but the spokeswoman said such a decision has not been made.

“The Japanese electricity market is attractive for Shell as the market’s liberalization is progressing,” she said, but declined to give any numerical business targets.

Shell Japan, which registered as a retail seller of electricity at the Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in November last year, is still in the process of building its electricity trading team in Japan, she said.