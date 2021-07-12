Shell signs five-year contract to supply Petrochina with carbon neutral LNG

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil major Shell has signed a five-year contract with PetroChina to supply the Chinese company with carbon neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargos, Shell said on Monday.
For each cargo delivered under the agreement the two companies will “cooperate to offset life-cycle carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions generated across the LNG value chain, using high-quality carbon credits from nature-based projects,” Shell said.
Reporting by Susanna Twidale
