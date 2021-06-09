Shell to seek ways to deepen carbon cuts following court ruling -CEO

FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will seek ways to accelerate its energy transition strategy and deep greenhouse gas emission cuts following a Dutch court ruling last month, CEO Ben van Beurden said on Wednesday.

"For Shell, this ruling does not mean a change, but rather an acceleration of our strategy," van Beurden said in a LinkedIn post here.

“Now we will seek ways to reduce emissions even further in a way that remains purposeful and profitable. That is likely to mean taking some bold but measured steps over the coming years.”

The May 26 Dutch court ruling ordered Shell to drastically deepen planned carbon emission cuts in a landmark ruling that could trigger action against energy companies around the world.