Strike to cut output at Shell's Pernis oil refinery from April 8: union

FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane flies over a Shell logo at a petrol station in west London, Britain, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

AMSTERDAM/LONDON (Reuters) - Workers at Royal Dutch Shell’s Pernis oil refinery, Europe’s largest, and the Moerdijk chemical plant in the Netherlands will go on strike and reduce output from April 8 in a bid for higher wages, Dutch labor union CNV said on Friday.

Production at the 400,000 barrel per day refinery and the chemical plant will be reduced and kept lower until an agreement is reached, CNV spokesman Piet Verburg said.

The exact reduction in output is not yet clear.

Unions had given Shell until Thursday night to respond to their demands, including a 5 percent wage increase. Shell, however, stuck to its earlier offer of 2 percent extra pay this year and 2.5 percent in 2020.

“They haven’t moved in any way,” Verburg said. “Now it’s time for action.”

Shell said it was open to further talks.

“Although there is no final agreement yet, a great deal has been achieved already on most points, both in terms of better working conditions and a pleasant working environment for all,” a spokeswoman said.

“Shell believes it has made a fair wage offer to all workers ... in Shell Pernis and Moerdijk for 2019 and 2020, where everyone will benefit from an average wage increase of 4 percent.”