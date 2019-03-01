Dutch prosecutors say Shell Nigeria probe finds 'prosecutable offences'

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors said on Friday they had uncovered “prosecutable offences” during their ongoing investigation into Royal Dutch Shell’s $1.3 billion acquisition of Nigerian offshore oilfield OPL 245 in 2011.

“Based on the preliminary criminal investigation, public prosecutors concluded that there are prosecutable offences,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

“We cannot provide any additional comment.”

Shell has denied any wrongdoing relating to the deal, which is the subject of a separate court case in Milan.