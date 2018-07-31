FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Shell to make final investment call on Nigeria oilfield in 2019: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell and its partners will decide next year on whether to go ahead with the development of Nigeria’s Bonga Southwest offshore oilfield, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The project, one of the country’s largest with an expected production of 180,000 barrels per day, will generate profit at below $50 a barrel, Bayo Ojuli, managing director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, told reporters.

Shell is currently negotiating a production sharing contract with the Nigerian government which will determine the viability of the project, he said. The negotiations are expected to finish this year.

Shell operates the project and ExxonMobil, Total, Eni and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company are partners.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

