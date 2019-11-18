Shell says oil spill contained at Puget Sound, Washington refinery dock

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(Reuters) - An oil spill was contained at the Shell Puget Sound, Washington refinery’s dock on Fidalgo Bay late on Friday, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The source of the crude spill was identified as a pressure relief valve on a barge and the source was secured, the company said, adding the spill volume was yet to be determined.

About 20 gallons of oil was spilled when crews were transferring nearly five million gallons of oil from the barge to the refinery, local media reports said.