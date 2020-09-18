Production at Appomattox platform in Gulf ramping up: Shell

(Reuters) - Shell has started ramping up production at Appomattox, its largest floating platform in the Gulf of Mexico, after it was shut due to Hurricane Sally, the company said on Thursday.
The company, however, also began evacuating non-essential personnel from its Perdido platform - in the Gulf as well - as a precautionary measure because of Tropical Depression 22 , it said on its website.
Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.